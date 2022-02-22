William Ffennell Brinkley, 70, of Eau Claire, Passed away suddenly at his residence on February 17th, 2022.

Born on March 7th, 1951 in Wexford, Pa, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Marguerite McCarthy Brinkley.

Ffennell was a graduate of Franklin High School and later from Grove City College.

He was a water treatment supervisor for Walter N. Heine and Associates, from where he retired.

Ffennell played Softball for many years and was an avid golfer his whole life.

He was a long time coach of his son’s baseball & basketball teams and never missed a game of theirs even when not coaching.

In 1996 he was named the head coach of Moniteau High School’s first ever baseball team.

He enjoyed travelling including his many trips to Honduras & The Caribbean.

However, his legacy & heart were found in the time he spent with his wife, kids, & grandkids.

He was a constant and huge presence in all of their lives down to babysitting his grandkids as infants & toddlers.

He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Strawbridge Brinkley of Eau Claire. His three sons: William (Angie) Brinkley of Eau Claire; Aaron Brinkley of Eau Claire; and Bryan Brinkley of Butler. His four grandchildren: Ayden, Joehy, Brady, and Veronica Brinkley. One sister: Kym Brinkley. One brother: John Thomas Brinkley. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Marilyn Brinkley.

