A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 3pm. West wind around 14 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – Snow before 10pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 10pm and 4am, then rain or freezing rain after 4am. Low around 30. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday – Rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. High near 39. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

