‘Beauty of Clarion County’ Was Major Factor in Selection As Endless Mountain Race Host

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County will be the backdrop for the Endless Mountains Adventure Race of 342 miles, five days, five days of nonstop racing June 20-25.

Brian Gatens (pictured above), a volunteer at Rootstock Racing, unveiled some of the plans for the race during Monday’s meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

Entrants for adventure races can come from all over the world or locally.

Thirty teams have already registered and could grow to more than 40.

Teams of two to four will have five days to complete a 342-mile/550-kilometer course, exploring the PA Wilds region of Pennsylvania, which is comprised of more than two million acres spanning one national and eight state forests, twenty-nine state parks, fifty state game lands, and countless towns and villages in the mountains and valleys of north-central Pa.

Adventure racing is a sport in which teams anywhere from two to four people receive maps and only using compasses travel across a certain designated course that we’re having here.

“Adventure racing is sort of a difficult sport to describe to people that don’t do it,” Gatens said.

“The teams are mixed gender teams and can be two to four members. You have to be coed. Usually, coed four-person teams are the way that is the way we do it. The races range from four hours, six hours, eight hours, 12 hours, 24, 2 days up to 10 days.”

When the race starts participants are given a collection of maps they have not seen before the race and only use a compass to find their way. While the Clarion County race is five days, Rootstock also offers 10-day adventure races.

“And when I said 10 days, that means that when the race starts good luck thinking about the last time that you didn’t sleep inside your house,” Gatens continued. “You have to figure out, do you sleep in the woods, somewhere side of the trail, or you stop and get a motel along the way — that’s been known to happen. You might take shelter in a police station or one time I was in Scotland, we took shelter in the public bathroom.”

Rootstock was founded by Abby Parkiss and Brent Freedland in 2015 and is a 501c3 nonprofit event promotion company. Adventure Racing is a multisport team event, exploring unmarked largely wilderness-based courses.

Racer’s trek (hike), mountain bike, and pedal 24 hours a day. The clock doesn’t stop. Mixed-gender teams of four are the premier division in the sport.

“The racecourse is not published until the race begins. I can tell you today that Clarion is the host site. I can tell you it finishes here, but I can’t tell you where it begins. I can’t tell you where it’s going.

“Once the race starts, we open up the live tracking and everybody at home gets to see the course and follows all the teams. We’re talking about the adventure of racing, acceptance, and understanding of the event.

“We are all weekend warriors. I have a full-time job as a school superintendent in New Jersey. Some folks build their lifestyles around it. Adventure racers are very loyal and enjoy racing in certain areas. They also enjoy getting to know the local area.”

Gatens praised the beauty of Clarion County and the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors and that played a major factor in the selection of Clarion County for the summer adventure race.

“You have a national scenic river right here, you have beautiful mountains, and you have the infrastructure here. There are places we talk of like Moab, Utah, Fruita Colorado, and the Adirondack region in New York, but there’s no reason why this region can’t be spoken of in the same breath as those areas.

”I mean, it actually is a beautiful part of the country to come and visit. So, we think this is an important thing for clarity to know as we go forward now in future races because the race moves around over time. The race will not return to Clarion next year, but we’ll be in the area. We have a rough sketched-out 10-year plan, and we have a rotation where we would come back more for others and this direction down the road.

“We do want to work in Western Pennsylvania over the next five to 10 years. This is a demonstration race this year, which is our way of showing them that we can put it on, and then it will up to a regular full race. Next year, the head of marketing for the adventure racing world series is flying in from South Africa for the race. There’s a North America Adventure Racing Series with our friends in Canada and Oregon.”

Volunteers and sponsors are needed, and Gatens said Tracy Becker at the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry has contact information.

A Rootstock website is available at http://www.rootstockracing.com/about.html.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.