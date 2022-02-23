Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Potato Soup

Feel free to add your favorite herbs to this hearty soup if you want more kick!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

4 cups cubed peeled potatoes (1/2-in. cubes)



1 small onion, chopped3 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce4 cups water2 teaspoons salt1-1/2 teaspoons pepper1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, brown ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add the potatoes, onion, and tomato sauce. Stir in the water, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for one hour or until the potatoes are tender and the soup has thickened.

