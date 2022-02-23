 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Potato Soup

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Feel free to add your favorite herbs to this hearty soup if you want more kick!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
4 cups cubed peeled potatoes (1/2-in. cubes)

1 small onion, chopped
3 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
4 cups water
2 teaspoons salt
1-1/2 teaspoons pepper
1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, brown ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add the potatoes, onion, and tomato sauce. Stir in the water, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for one hour or until the potatoes are tender and the soup has thickened.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


