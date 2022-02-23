Featured Local Job: CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC is looking for a highly motivated individual wanting to train for new career as a CNC Operator, no experience necessary.

UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

They are looking to hire a CNC Operator for their Parker location. No experience is necessary to take advantage of this unique opportunity. UFP is willing to train the right candidate.

Primary qualifications include:

Strong computer skills

Adaptability

Fast learner

Organized

Be able to work independently

Must be able to lift 50 pounds regularly

If you think you have the skills required to step into this challenging career with possible room for advancement, you can apply online at: WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts at the Parker and Emlenton locations. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial, Truss Assembler, and Wall Builder positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.

Join UFP’s winning team!

