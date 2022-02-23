Featured Local Job: ASE Certified Mechanic

Wessex Performance is looking for an ASE certified mechanic.

Must be able to do alignments, inspections, vehicle diagnostics, and most repairs.

Experience is a must.

Pay depends on experience but will start from $22.00 an hour to $25.00 an hour with a $5000.00 signing bonus, also includes paid vacation days.

Please contact Donald Kimball at Wessex Performance in Sligo Pa. 16255 at 814-745-2001.

