Featured Local Job: Park Helper

The Clarion County Park currently has openings for Four Park Helpers.

These are seasonal positions, from April to October.

DEPARTMENT: County Park, Clarion, PA

PAY RANGE: $10-$11/hour

POSTING DATE: February 23, 2022

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

GENERAL DEFINITION:

To perform general maintenance and repair duties and to provide quality service, recreation, protection, and safety for the general public utilizing the park facilities. Employee assists with daily inspection and maintenance of equipment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Patrols the grounds and buildings, ensuring park rules are being observed. Intervenes as needed in problem situations or summons assistance as appropriate Reports needed repairs or other problems to Director Performs unskilled preventive maintenance activities, such as painting, cleaning drain areas, cleaning equipment etc Perform grounds keeping work, including but not limited to mowing, spraying, planting, and pruning, removing debris and snow removal Performs custodial work as needed/directed to keep facilities in clean and sanitary condition, including but not limited to, cleaning walls, floors, fixtures, and furniture; replenish bathroom supplies, and empty trash Performs semi-skilled minor repair work, including performing minor carpentry, plumbing and electrical repairs Provides general labor in connection with expansion/construction of facilities Operate heavy equipment as required Operates power equipment and hand tools to perform essential job duties Paints required fixtures, building, and other objects as directed Maintains and beautifies County Park property Advises supervisor of public complaints Advises authorities of early storm warnings

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

The position reports to the Director of Maintenance. The position does not supervise others but may operate as a lead worker to less experienced staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally exposed to moving mechanical parts, fumes, or airborne particles and vibrations. Work may involve some use of toxic or caustic chemicals. The job involves extensive public contact which may include occasional confrontations with unruly individuals. The employee is on-call at all times and may be required to work evenings and weekends.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Ability to record, convey and present information and explain procedures

Manual dexterity, including both gross motor skills and small motor skills

Operation of heavy machinery

Operation of power tools

Operation of motor vehicles

Frequent lifting and carrying of objects up to 25 pounds

Occasional lifting and carrying with the use of mechanical aides, of objects weighing up to or exceeding 100 pounds

Stooping, bending, kneeling, working in a prone position

Climbing steps, ladders, and scaffolding

Mental and physical alertness

Distance vision, close vision, depth perception, and the ability to distinguish colors

Travel both within and outside of the county

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING

High school diploma plus trade school training in electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and painting desired. Valid PA driver’s license required.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE

Two years of experience in a maintenance environment required; or any acceptable combination of experience and/or training.

Clearances:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Commercial Driver’s License and a willingness to travel as needed Must possess knowledge of the methods, tools and practices used in general maintenance and construction Must possess knowledge and ability to detect defects in equipment and make proper adjustments Must possess knowledge of the occupational hazards and safety precautions and the ability to exercise skill in the care and use of various tools and equipment Must possess the ability to utilize various pieces of equipment, such as a snow blower, tractor, hand tools, drill press, etc Must possess the ability to follow oral and written instructions Must possess the ability to accurately and safely complete general repairs and maintenance on heating, air conditioning, and plumbing needs Must possess the ability to operate county vehicles used for maintenance and cut grass in spring and summer Must have considerable knowledge of local codes and regulations and ability to troubleshoot problem areas Must be able and willing to work flexible hours; weekends are required during the summer months and as needed thereafter for special events

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: March 09, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.