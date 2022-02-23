Francis DeSales Sesco, 49, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Born May 17, 1972, in Jacksonville, Florida he was a son of Donald Dean Sesco, Sr. and Kathleen Ann (Malcolm) Sesco.

Francis was a self-employed truck driver, who leased through Rustler Services in Shippenville.

He is survived by his mother Kathleen Sesco of Jacksonville, Florida, lifelong partner, Tammy Sesco of Summerville, his children, Amy Long (Brian Kitchens) of DeRidder, Louisiana, Francis Dean Sesco, of Florida, and two stepchildren, Kyle Barilla of Florida, and Matthew Barilla of Maryland, his fiancée, Kristin Hopper of Widnoon, grandchildren, Olivia Long, Halie Kitchens, Katie Kitchens, Kinsley Kitchens, Bodhi Sesco, Aubrey Barilla and Hunter Barilla, a brother Donald Sesco, Jr. of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and two sisters, Katie Derringer of Jacksonville Florida and Helen Sesco Kirkendall of Hilliard, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Dean Sesco, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

