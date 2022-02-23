Gary Douglas, 72, of Tama, Iowa and formerly of Oil City Pennsylvania, passed away on the afternoon of February 18, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home.

Full military honors will be rendered by the combined American Legion/VFW Honor Guard of Marshalltown beginning at 6:30 P.M.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

For additional information or to send a condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Gary James Douglas was born February 6, 1950 to parents Robert and Betty (Gaddess) Douglas in Oil City Pennsylvania.

He attended school and grew up in Oil City and later graduated from Oil City High School in 1969.

Out of high school, Gary enlisted in the United States Army and served his country from 1969-1972.

At this time, he was honorably discharged and returned to Oil City.

Gary began a family having four children. He helped to raise them and worked in the restaurant business.

He was an extremely hard worker. In his later years, Gary moved to Tama, Iowa where he became a longtime resident and worked for Meskwaki Bingo and Casino.

On June 2, 2007, Gary was united in marriage to his wife Vickie.

They were together many years and later separated but still remained close to each other and stayed friends.

Gary was a member of the American Legion Post 73 in Tama, Iowa.

He was a proud veteran and was always a patriotic man.

In his free time, he loved to play his guitar and sing along to old country songs, spend time with his grandkids and his boys, going on fishing trips, and classic cars.

He was always oriented on family and loved to take the time and go to Jordan’s games and sporting events.

In the warmer months, he enjoyed his flower gardens.

They were some of his greatest joys.

Gary was well known Elvis impersonator and would go on tours and perform.

Left to remember and cherish his memory are his children Alisa (Dave) Sadler, Lisa (Troy) Day and Jonathan (Megan) Douglas; his loving companion Vickie Douglas; his step children, Josh (Trisha) Bly and Heather Bartell; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty Douglas; his step-son, Michael Bly; and his siblings Chuck Douglas and Candis Douglas.

