George E. Dunmire, Jr, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 surrounded by family following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City, Pa on December 26, 1932, the son of the late George E. Dunmire, Sr. and Mary Gavin Dunmire.

George was a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School.

He was married 52 ½ years to his surviving wife, Karen McMillin Dunmire.

Survivors also include his son, George M. Dunmire (Jennifer); son-in-law, Erik Balodis; four grandchildren, James and Caitlyn Balodis and Dylan and Maggie Dunmire; nephew, Harold Berry (Stephen Andres); two sisters-in-law and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Suzanne Balodis; two brothers, Robert and Thomas Dunmire, Sr.; two nephews, James M. Berry and Jonathan Dunmire and a niece, Shannon Leone.

George served in the United States Army Signal Corp during the 1953-1954 Korean Conflict.

He retired in 1993 after 42 years at General Telephone Co. in many different capacities, transferring from Oil City to the West 10th and French street Location in Erie in 1984.

He then worked 12 years at a family owned business in the Millcreek Mall, Pretzeltown USA.

He played and enjoyed most sports and especially loved watching the Steelers and Notre Dame.

He was a catcher for Rocky Grove in the Venango County Hayrack League.

George was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Erie and he held a lifetime membership in the Oil City Council #385 Knights of Columbus.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th Street on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Friends Forever c/o Pleasant Ridge Manor 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417.

Send condolences at www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.

