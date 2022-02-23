Grace Elizabeth Whitling, age 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 21, 2022, at 5:40 a.m.

She was born in Cranberry, PA, at her family’s home on July 31, 1933, to the late Harry Bruce Clark and Mary Emily Culp Clark.

In May 1952, she married Gerald F. Whitling who preceded her in death on February 8, 2005.

Grace was employed in her early years at, Woolworth’s lunch counter in Oil City, Watkins Grocery Store on Pearl Avenue, Oil City, Valley Lunch Restaurant in Rouseville, Loblaws Grocery of Oil City, Family Services of Venango County, sold Dutch Maid clothing and provided Private Home Health Care until retiring.

Grace could play the piano or organ by note or by ear to make the most beautiful music.

She had the knack of making the most delicious meals done by taste and not so much by recipe.

She loved listening to Christian music especially the Gaither Vocal Band.

She enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and Christian programs such as Charles Stanley, 700 Club, Billy Graham to name a few.

Nothing gave Grace more pleasure than spending time with her family and friends visiting and telling stories of her life.

Grace loved growing flowers and her flower gardens.

She had a green thumb for growing plants.

She took pleasure in the simple things of life.

When she was no longer able to get around, she enjoyed feeding the birds and watching them from her room at Oakwood Heights nursing home in Oil City.

It was important to Grace to read and study her Bible.

When she was able, you would always find her in church.

Grace was one of eight kids.

Preceding her passing were James Clark and his wife Shirley, Mary Jane Gilmore and husband Donald, Robert Clark and his wife Sally, Doris Buzard and husband Robert, sister-in-law Evelyn Clark.

Surviving siblings are Albert Clark, Donna McKey, Pete Clark and his wife Cindy.

Also surviving are her children: Richard Whitling and his wife Patricia of Seneca, Robert Whitling and wife Patricia of Seneca, Darlene Hargenrader of Seneca, Jeanne Seigworth and husband Bruce of Seneca and Gerald Whitling and wife Christine of Cooperstown, and special friends Martha and Mike Madden of Bradford.

A special adopted daughter, Joy Faas that passed away in 2020.

Grace had many grandchildren: Robert Whitling (Christie) of Seneca, Brad Whitling of Seneca, Stacey Whitling of Oil City, Thomas Whitling of Oil City, Richard Whitling Jr. of Oil City, Kenneth Hargenrader (Krissy) of Oil City, Anna Hargenrader (Dave Kineston) of New Castle, Austin Seigworth of Seneca, Joanna Wilson of Ohio, Johnathan Wilson (Lynn) of Franklin.

Plus, many Great Grandchildren: Cameron Whitling of Oil City, Isabella Whitling of Seneca, Jake Whitling of Seneca, Kirklin Hargenrader of Oil City, Nova Whitling of Oil City, Dillon Kineston, Madison Kineton, Hemi Kineston of New Castle. Great Great Grandchildren: Isabella Kineston, Bentley Kineston & Savannah Kineston.

Friends and Family may call at the Morrison Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, and again from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25.

A funeral service will follow at 11a.m. on Friday, February 25, with Pastor David Hart officiating.

Masks will be required inside the building.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

