Guest Historian to Lead Discussion About Conflict in Ukraine on Thursday

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

IMG_2972CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A guest historian will lead a discussion about the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Clarion University Department of Social Sciences invites the community to “Historic Moments in a Modern World: Ukrainian Crisis,” an informal conversation using history to help understand the complexities of the conflict.

The discussion is set for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, at Mechanistic Brewing located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.

Guest historian Dr. Alex Burns, professor of history at West Virginia University, will share his expertise.

