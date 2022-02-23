Guest Historian to Lead Discussion About Conflict in Ukraine on Thursday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A guest historian will lead a discussion about the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Clarion University Department of Social Sciences invites the community to “Historic Moments in a Modern World: Ukrainian Crisis,” an informal conversation using history to help understand the complexities of the conflict.

The discussion is set for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, at Mechanistic Brewing located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.

Guest historian Dr. Alex Burns, professor of history at West Virginia University, will share his expertise.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.