Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 5, 1925, in Sharon, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Mildred Irwin Griffin.

She was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School and the Oil City Business School.

Gwen married Marvin G. Best on June 17, 1943, in Jamestown, New York. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2013.

She was a bookkeeper for Quaker State Oil Company and retired in 1981.

Gwen was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Knox and was also an active member of the Wentling’s Corners Community Club and Knox Civic Club until her health no longer allowed.

She is survived by two daughters: Zilla Kimmel and her husband, Donald, of Ashville, North Carolina and Doris Jean Strange of Camp Hill; Son-in-law David Kelly and his wife, Ann, of Pomfret, Connecticut; grandchildren: Scott Kimmel of North Carolina, Jodi Edeburn of Kentucky, Bryan Kelly of Connecticut, Brenda Ritzman of Texas and Rebecca Michaels of Idaho; eight great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

Gwen is also survived by her sister Nina Cooper and her husband, Tom, of Slippery Rock, and two sisters-in-law, Gay Griffin and Linda Johnson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kelly; two sisters, Alma Jean Mentz and Carolyn Aylesworth; three brothers, Vance Griffin, James Griffin and Glenway Griffin; two grandsons, Johnny Kimmel and Brant Kelly, and son-in-law, Thomas Strange.

At this time a private graveside service will be held at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.

A memorial service for family and friends will be announced and held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Gwendolyn Best to the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Gwen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.