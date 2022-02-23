Missing Venango County Girl Located

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County runaway who had been missing since November has been located.

Officials at an Oil City adolescent center confirmed to exploreVenango.com that 16-year-old Destiny Pogue was located and placed in another facility.

Pogue ran away from the Oil City facility on November 7, 2021.

Due to privacy concerns, no further information is being released.

