Patricia “Pat” Holmes, 85, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:45 P.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born May 26, 1936 in Chicago, IL and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille Mehl.

Pat retired from J.C. Penny after 22 years.

She enjoyed traveling, duck pin bowling, and watching her grandchildren participate in all of their activities.

Pat enjoyed spending the winter’s in Florida at Lettuce Lake with her friends.

Pat was married to Dana Holmes on August 13, 1955 and he survives.

Also surviving are five children; Sandy Gravatt and her husband Jack, Cindy Sterner and her husband George “Belly Button”, Rindy Miller and her husband Rick and Randy Holmes all of Franklin and Dana Holmes of West, L.A.; 10 grandchildren, Chad Ellis and his wife Brandi, Nick Ellis and his wife Cameron, Ethan Gravatt and his wife Ashley, Dylan Gravatt and his wife Kaylin, Jason Fulmer and his wife Sadie, Keith Fulmer and his wife Meghan, Zack Sterner and his wife Brittany, Angela Remmick and her husband Frank, Mitchell Miller and his wife Hillary and Luke Miller and his wife Christy and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no visitation.

A private service will be held for family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the the Venango County Humane Society 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.