Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Shippenville Borough on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, on Sunday, February 20, around 9:49 a.m., a 2001 Buick Century, driven by a 17-year-old Shippenville female, was traveling east on Route 322 in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, when a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 26-year-old Mallory Piercy, of Holliston, Massachusetts, attempted to turn out of a driveway onto the road in front of her.

The Buick was unable to stop and collided with the front end of Piercy’s vehicle.

The teen driver suffered possible injuries but was not transported. She was using a seat belt.

Piercy was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

