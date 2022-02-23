 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Feb 22 16-32-47SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Shippenville Borough on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, on Sunday, February 20, around 9:49 a.m., a 2001 Buick Century, driven by a 17-year-old Shippenville female, was traveling east on Route 322 in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, when a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 26-year-old Mallory Piercy, of Holliston, Massachusetts, attempted to turn out of a driveway onto the road in front of her.

The Buick was unable to stop and collided with the front end of Piercy’s vehicle.

The teen driver suffered possible injuries but was not transported. She was using a seat belt.

Piercy was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Screenshot at Feb 22 16-33-02


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.