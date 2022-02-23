 

Rodney Allen Bashline

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bkqVTxvp7hRodney Allen Bashline, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening February 20, 2022, at the St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh following complications from a stroke that he suffered on March 12, 2020.

Born March 5, 1949, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Walter E. and Dorothy L. Myers Bashline and the youngest of six children.

Rod was the father of three daughters: April Ginkel and her husband, Lonny, of Shippenville; Bridget Black and her husband, Timothy, of Washington and Tiffany Mobley and her significant other, William Stohmyer IV, of Shippenville; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Rod is also survived by his brother John Bashline and his wife, Donna, of Lexington, South Carolina, and sisters Margaret Evans of Columbia, South Carolina and Mary White of Centre Hall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Bashline and Paul Bashline, and nephews Stan Bashline and Scott Bashline.

Rod retired as a mold maker in the glass industry.

Rod enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, gardening and playing horseshoes and was active 4 days a week bowling at Mt. Joy and Seneca Lanes.

He was the Greater Oil Region Bowling Association State Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

He was on the board of directors and served as president of that association.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Joy Cemetery in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Rodney A. Bashline to the Mt. Joy Youth League, 216 High Point Road, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Rodney’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


