Russell J. Reedy Sr.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-O5xrMRVOO4hDAuRussell J. Reedy Sr., 59, of Knox, passed away on February 22, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born February 4, 1963, in Brookville, Russell was the son of Mary Lou Reedy of Knox and the late Russell L. Reedy.

Russ enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at Deer Meadow Campground helping out at Charitable Deeds and most of all hanging out with family.

Russ is survived by his wife Tammy Reedy of Knox, three children Ashley (Reedy) Davis and her husband David of Clarion, Alecia Reedy of Knox and Russell Reedy Jr. of Knox; a beautiful granddaughter Ari Anna Davis; three sisters Sharon Greeley and her husband Paul of Brookville, Bobbi Amato of Clarion and Suzie Wyant and her husband Wesley (Buck) of Sligo.

Also surviving are several wonderful nieces and nephews.

Along with his father Russell was preceded in death by his brother Denny Reedy and a brother in law Richard Amato.

Per Russell wishes there will be no funeral services.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


