Simko Leads Clarion Boys to Home Win Over Sheffield in Opening Round of D9 Playoffs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – When you start three sophomores, a junior, and one senior in a District 9 playoff game, that lone senior is probably expected to come up with a big game.

Christian Simko did exactly that for the Clarion boys basketball team, recording a game-high 23 points to help the Bobcats down Sheffield, 60-41, in an opening-round District 9 Class A boys game at Clarion High School on Tuesday evening.

“We had a pretty good feeling coming in that Christian could have a big game for us,” said Clarion coach Scott Fox. “With his quickness, we really thought he could get to the rim. He stepped up and played a great game.”

Devon Lauer a sophomore, also had a solid game with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds and added four steals.

Derek Smail added eight points, while Gabe Simko pitched in seven points and five rebounds.

“Devon is a good shooter, and he was able to hit those 3s tonight,” said Fox. “It’s nice when those go in because then we can run our inside and outside game.”

In a back-and-forth first quarter, Sheffield held its largest lead of the game of five points at 12-7 four minutes into the game.

Clarion rallied with a 14-8 edge the rest of the quarter to take a slim 21-20 lead after one.

Tony Richards hit two of his 3-pointers in the opening frame to help Sheffield get out to their early lead. Richards finished with nine points for the game.

“I think we had to get back to playing defense the right way,” said Fox on giving up the 20 points in the opening quarter. “We were getting beat down the floor in that first quarter. We needed to hustle back more, and I felt we did that the rest of the game for the most part.”

The Bobcats clamped down on defense from the end of the first quarter as they held the Wolverines to just five points in the second quarter, with all five points coming in the first two minutes-plus of the quarter as the game would be tied 25-25 with 5:41 to play.

Clarion would end the half on a 9-0 run to take a 34-25 halftime lead.

The lead would grow to 13 by the end of the third as the Bobcats would once again hold the Wolverines to single digits for the quarter with a 12-8 advantage in the third for a 46-33 lead after three.

Clarion also held Sheffield to single digits in the fourth quarter with the Wolverines scoring eight points while the Bobcats added 14 points to set the final score.

Connor Finch led Sheffield with 14 points and Caden Copely added seven points.

Clarion will now move on to face top-seeded Elk County Catholic at 7:00 p.m. Friday at ECC.

