State Police Calls: DUI, Drug Possession in Madison Twp., Assault in Madison Twp., Theft by Deception

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI, Drug Possession in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police arrested a known, 21-year-old man, of Worthington, on February 8 around 12:52 a.m., at a location along Redbank Lane, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The driver was arrested for DUI and drug possession.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Physical Assault in Madison Township

On February 18 around 12:51 p.m., State Police in Clarion responded to a location along Route 68, in Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report of an incident of physical assault.

According to police, a 33-year-old Rimersburg male, listed as the arrestee, and a 30-year-old Rimersburg female, listed as the victim, engaged in a physical altercation.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Theft by Deception in Salem Township

PSP Clarion are investigating a report of theft by deception that occurred On January 3 around 3:00 p.m. along Snyder Grove Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police said the case involves $100.00 taken through a PayPal account of a 38-year-old Emlenton female.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, February 21, 2022.

