‘Taste of Talent’ Vocal Competition Registration Now Open

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

TasteofTalent2021-2FRANKLIN, Pa. – Registration for the annual Taste of Talent Vocal Competition is now open.

(Pictured above: 2021 Taste of Talent Winners Ian Best (left) and Scott Gressley. Photo courtesy: Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Registration packets should be submitted by May 16 and are available online at www.franklinpa.gov/events.

The competition is open to individual soloists ages 16 and up. Taste of Talent kicks-off during 4th of July Festivities Week and ends on Taste of Franklin Weekend.

Competitions will be held on Wednesdays, June 29; July 6, 13, 20 & 27 at 7 p.m.

Semifinals will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 7 PM and the finals will be held Sunday, August 7 at 4 p.m. immediately following Taste of Franklin.

The winner of the competition will receive $1,000 sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union.

Prize monies totaling $200 ($100 cash and $100 in Franklin Retail Gift Certificate) will be awarded to the 3 semi-finalists.

For more information, call 814-437-1922, ext. 1123 or email [email protected]


