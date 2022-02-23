Heidi J. Bauer, 63, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.

She was born on March 13, 1958 in Petaluma, California. Heidi was the daughter of James A. and Judy A. Fitzgerald Smith who survive.

Heidi married Henry (Hank) Bauer on March 30, 1985 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, PA.

She received her bachelor’s degree in English from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

She was a compliance officer for United Community Independence Programs (UCIP).

Heidi loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed genealogy and playing cards.

Heidi was a card shark who couldn’t be beat.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Church in Tionesta, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her children: Jessica J. Moore and her husband Bill, of Buffalo, NY, Derek R. Bauer and his wife Melissa, of Snydersburg, PA, and Jacki M. McLaughlin of Leeper, PA; grandchildren: William Moore, Stella Moore, and McKenna Bauer; brothers, Kenneth J. Smith of Tionesta, PA and Jake P. Smith of Leeper, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Heidi was preceded in death by an infant daughter at birth, Heather C. McLaughlin, maternal grandparents, Francis Walter and Julia Walter- Deitz, and paternal grandparents, George and Grace Smith.

A private family service will take place at their convenience.

Interment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Crown, PA.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home Inc. in Leeper are entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

