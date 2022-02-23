Photographs of Male Genitals Left on Vehicles in Clarion Area

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Reports of images of male genitals left on vehicles in the Clarion area resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old man.

On November 26, 2021, around 6:04 p.m., Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of dissemination of intimate images near Mall Lane and Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

A 28-year-old Clarion woman and a 28-year-old Bradford woman were the two people who found the images on their vehicles.

Police charged 60-year-old Jeffrey Bechtold, of Trafford, with criminal offenses relating to the reported crime.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

