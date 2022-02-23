Warm Up With Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service’s Soup Sale

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service is hosting a Soup Sale on Sunday, March 20.

The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Supporting local ambulance services has never been more important, and SCCAS is asking for your support next month!

There are three soup options available: Loaded Potato, Chicken Noodle, and Broccoli Cheddar. Each quart is $10.00 and includes a dinner roll.

Pre-order by Friday, March 18:

– Online here: https://southern-clarion-county-ambulance-service.square.site

– Call: 814-473-6252 Monday through Thursday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Message: Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service Facebook

Payment:

– At pick-up

– Over the phone with credit/debit card (a small service fee will be added)

Pick-up is at Southern Clarion County Ambulance Station located at 10515 Route 68 Rimersburg, PA 16248 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the day of the sale. Delivery can be arranged for after 4:00 p.m.

There will be limited additional soup available on the day of the sale, so get your orders in now!

For more information, visit the Soup Sale event page on Facebook.

