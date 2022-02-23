 

William Stemmerich Jr.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

William Stemmerich Jr., 69, of Clintonville went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2022 at Butler Hospital.

Bill was born December 16, 1952 in Pittsburgh.

He was the son of the late William Stemmerich Sr and Ethel McKnight Stemmerich.

Bill graduated from Slippery Rock High School.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country.

Bill met the love of his life, Sue McBride in 1977.

The couple was married in 1997 and would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July.

Bill retired from Davis Archway in Emlenton as a driver.

Music played a large role in Bill’s life.

He loved to play his guitar in his two bands, Barn Storm and Black Water and with his brother Russ.

Bill’s Dachshunds, Chloe, Chelsey, Lula and Maggie brought him great joy.

He even had a favorite cat, Joey.

When Bill’s health permitted, he spent many summer days on the golf course.

He loved a good ghost story.

He had recently had been going ghost hunting with a group of his friends.

He explored many local sites with his ghost hunting equipment.

Him and Sue looked forward to Bible Study with each other also.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his soulmate and wife Sue Stemmerich from Clintonville; his sister Roberta “Lyn” Miller and his brothers Russell Stemmerich and his wife Marty and Lawrence “Larry” Stemmerich and his wife Colleen.

Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews on both sides of Bill’s family also survive.

Bill was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his brother David Stemmerich, his in laws Nelson “Red” McBride and Mary Fawn McBride, sister in laws Linda Danaca and Carol Peters.

A memorial service is being scheduled for a later date.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net .


