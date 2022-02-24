Tonya Diane Ion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Tonya was born July 17, 1947 in Franklin, PA.

Tonya is the daughter of Guy Earl Tingley and Lois Wyant-Tingley- Lepley.

Tonya was raised by Denton Lepley.

Tonya graduated from Rocky Grove High School.

Tonya worked as an owner-operator of Lepley Bus Service, INC. for more than 44 years.

Tonya enjoyed playing bingo and going to gun raffles.

Tonya had many friends.

Tonya enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren Will, Waylon, Jolene and Austin.

Tonya is survived by her mother Lois Lepley and her son Kenneth Ion (Kim) of Cooperstown, Pa. A son Jimmy (Sha) of Eaton, CO. Her Grandchildren Austin, Will, Waylon, & Jolene.

She was preceded in death by her father’s Guy Tingley and Denton Lepley. James Ion, the father of Kenny and Jimmy. Her grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Charles Wyant, Sr. and Mr. & Mrs. John Tingley.

Per Tonya’s wishes there will be no public visitation or service.

She will be laid to rest at the Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue: 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Tonya’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

