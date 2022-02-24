A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers, snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 2am, then freezing rain and sleet between 2am and 5am, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 5am. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 28. East wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday – Rain showers, snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 9am. High near 36. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

