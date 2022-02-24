Area Liquor Enforcement Officer Accused of Sexually Abusing Two Young Girls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – An area Liquor Enforcement Officer has been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of two young girls.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Ebensburg Criminal Investigation filed charges against 40-year-old Scott D. Berdine on Thursday, February 24.

The following charges were filed for acts allegedly committed by Berdine to a girl (age 6-7) between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2018:

Rape of a child, Felony 1

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, Felony 1

Corruption of Minors, Felony 3

Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age, Misdemeanor 3

The following charges were filed for acts allegedly committed by Berdine to a girl (age 6-8) between Jan. 1, 2019 – July 5, 2021:

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, Felony 1 (2 counts)

Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age, Felony 3 (3 counts)

Corruption of Minors, Felony 3 (2 counts)

Berdine has been employed with the PSP as an Enforcement Officer 3 within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) since September 2008.

He is assigned to the LCE’s Punxsutawney District (7) which covers Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Forest, Cameron, Elk, Jefferson, and Indiana counties.

LCE officials say Berdine is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the case.

The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Blacklick Township, Cambria County, outside of Berdine’s regular work hours.

Berdine was arraigned earlier today before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish.

Bail was set at $75,000.

