 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Liquor Enforcement Officer Accused of Sexually Abusing Two Young Girls

Thursday, February 24, 2022 @ 05:02 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

scott-berdineHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – An area Liquor Enforcement Officer has been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of two young girls.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Ebensburg Criminal Investigation filed charges against 40-year-old Scott D. Berdine on Thursday, February 24.

The following charges were filed for acts allegedly committed by Berdine to a girl (age 6-7) between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2018:

  • Rape of a child, Felony 1
  • Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, Felony 1
  • Corruption of Minors, Felony 3
  • Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age, Misdemeanor 3

The following charges were filed for acts allegedly committed by Berdine to a girl (age 6-8) between Jan. 1, 2019 – July 5, 2021:

  • Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, Felony 1 (2 counts)
  • Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age, Felony 3 (3 counts)
  • Corruption of Minors, Felony 3 (2 counts)

Berdine has been employed with the PSP as an Enforcement Officer 3 within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) since September 2008.

He is assigned to the LCE’s Punxsutawney District (7) which covers Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Forest, Cameron, Elk, Jefferson, and Indiana counties.

LCE officials say Berdine is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the case.

The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Blacklick Township, Cambria County, outside of Berdine’s regular work hours.

Berdine was arraigned earlier today before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish.

Bail was set at $75,000.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.