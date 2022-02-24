Canyon Coffee Co. Opening Clarion Location

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two years ago, Esther Clyde and Jen Hosey opened the Canyon Coffee Co. in New Bethlehem and are now planning to open a second store in Clarion at the corner of 8th Avenue and Wood Street.

“We want to create a space that students and the community can both hang out in and enjoy,” said Esther and Jen who are such close friends they can start and finish each other’s sentences. “We don’t want to just cater to the students, and we also want to really try to get the Clarion community to feel welcome in there, as well.”

January 8 marked the second anniversary of their New Bethlehem store, and they are hoping for good things in Clarion.

How it all started in New Bethlehem

“We have a lot of people that drive down from Clarion to New Bethlehem for our coffee and felt it would be a good location for us. We found a nice location we thought would work for us, and it’s close to the university that would be a good place for students.

“We want to welcome everyone. We know there’s a Starbucks on campus, but they’re not friendly to the community, in my opinion, and the hours are hard and parking is difficult.”

No hours or starting date is set for Clarion Canyon, but hours at New Bethlehem are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The number of Clarion employees will depend on business.

The main attraction of Canyon Coffee is the coffee, according to the owners. They acknowledge the competition: “Once you have our coffee, there’s no going back.”

Their coffee is roasted by Commonplace in Pittsburgh and also uses Mechanic Coffee from Verona.

Both are excited about their new location and noted there is a lot of pretty shelving space to work with.

“Coffee is our passion. If you’re having a bad day, and you get a good cup of coffee, we believe that it will turn your day around. There’s also the relationship of getting to know your customers and providing them with a familiar barista to greet them.”

Before opening in New Bethlehem, they would drive down to Pittsburgh just to go to a little coffee shop.

“It was just something we loved doing and created that same environment for people here in New Bethlehem—-and now Clarion.”

Both of their husbands were basically grown and raised in New Bethlehem. Esther and Jen are both from out of the area and “came to know each other through (their) husbands being locals.”

An app is used in New Bethlehem and will be used in Clarion where they can order ahead of time and then pick it up at the store or even curbside.



(Pictured above: Esther, Jen, daughters, and one on the way.)

The dynamic coffee duo is enthusiastic about their new business and growing family. They each have young daughters, Esther recently had another baby, and Jen is due in three weeks.

Long-time residents will remember the 8th Avenue and Wood Street site as the former home of Hermie’s Corner Grocery Store.

About Hermie’s: The illustration above is by local artist Mary Hamilton. Charles Marlin offered the following comments on Hermie’s: “Hermie’s Corner Grocery in its heyday was long a landmark at Wood Street and Eighth Avenue. Hermie’s was the gateway into the Clarion University campus for generations of students, faculty, and townspeople. In the beginning, Hermie’s was a community grocery that also sold sandwiches to hungry students on very tight budgets. In its latter days was the nearest source to campus for cigarettes, gum, candy, and soda.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.