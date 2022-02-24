Charges Against Clarion Man in Two Drug Cases Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man charged in two drug cases were held for court.

In one of the cases, he sold marijuana and ecstasy to a confidential informant. In the other case, he was the subject of a joint investigation between the Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Court documents indicate the following aggregate charges from both cases were held for court for Richard A. Tinsley, Jr., 36, during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 22, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (eight counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

The above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The following charge against Tinsley was dismissed:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Tinsley remains lodged in Clarion County Jail on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the July case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 1, CNET agents were contacted by a confidential informant (C.I.) who indicated he/she could purchase four “ecstasy” pills and an “eighth” (approximately 3.5 grams) of marijuana for $100.00 from Richard Allen Tinsley Jr..

The complaint indicates the C.I. was provided with $100.00 in pre-recorded official funds to make the exchange.

CNET agents then observed as the C.I. made the exchange with Tinsley at a location near Tinsley’s residence on Robinwood Drive. The C.I. then returned from the exchange and turned over four ecstasy pills and a factory package “Lucky” of marijuana to the CNET agents.

Tinsley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on December 1, 2021.

Details of the CNET investigation

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion County Chief Detective Bill Peck and Office of Attorney General Narcotics Agent Stephanie McElhaney, Tinsley is a multi-state offender and has a criminal history in Delaware, Georgia and Pennsylvania with multiple convictions for drug-related offenses and other crimes in each state.

Tinsley, the target of a lengthy drug investigation, has known residences at Robinwood Drive in Clarion and Atchison Way in Rimersburg.

Criminal Informant Used to Purchase Ecstasy and Marijuana: August 10, 2021

On August 10, 2021, authorities utilized a Confidential Informant (CI) to conduct a controlled buy of a “party pack” from Tinsley in exchange for $100.00, at his Robinwood Drive residence.

A “party pack” consists of approximately four tablets of ecstasy and an “8th” (3.5 grams) of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, the CI told investigators that Tinsley travels to Philadelphia to pick up the illicit substances.

The criminal complaint states that the CI entered the rear of the Robinwood Drive apartment building, where authorities were able to positively identify Tinsley.

The CI completed the buy and surrendered three ecstasy pills and 3.5 grams of marijuana to the authorities.

The items were submitted for laboratory analysis and the results identified that the marijuana weighed 3.54 grams and contained a greater than 0.3% concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a Schedule I controlled substance, and the ecstasy tablets weighed 1.21 grams and contained methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop: September 6, 2021

On September 6, 2021, the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop on a maroon GMC SUV owned by a known Philadelphia man and driven by Tinsley. Tinsley had two passengers in the vehicle – a female and a child passenger.

Police obtained consent to search the vehicle from Tinsley which resulted in the discovery of approximately two pounds of marijuana and resale packaging material. The items were found hidden in the rear of the vehicle with its spare tire.

The items were seized, and the occupants were released.

Criminal Informant Used to Purchase Ecstasy and Marijuana: November 4, 2021

On November 4, 2021, authorities utilized a Confidential Informant (CI) to conduct a controlled buy of two “packages” (approximately 7 grams) and eight ecstasy tablets in exchange for $220.00.

The CI and an undercover narcotics agent met with Tinsley at a gas station along Main Street in Rimersburg where the CI entered Tinsley’s vehicle and completed the buy, according to the criminal complaint.

The evidence was seized and later logged at the Clarion County District Attorney’s office for processing and analysis.

Controlled Buy Leads to Arrest

On November 17, 2021, a CI was used to conduct a controlled buy of ecstasy from Tinsley, according to the criminal complaint.

The CI met Tinsley in the parking lot of a Main Street, Rimersburg, gas station where the CI purchased 14 ecstasy tablets in exchange for $200.00.

Tinsley left the gas station and headed northbound on State Route 68.

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Tinsley was found to be operating the vehicle on a suspended license and had an active warrant from Philadelphia. Tinsley was detained and transported to the Clarion State Police barracks and later lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Later that day, officers from the Attorney General’s Office and the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 184 Atchinson Way and a search warrant on the GMC SUV.

The criminal complaint states that 21 tablets of ecstasy, $1,732.00 in U.S. currency, three digital scales, a white plastic zipped bag containing multiple marijuana packaging baggies, and a camouflage VANS wallet, were found inside the residence. The wallet contained three plastic-wrapped orange strips of suspected LSD. Upon searching the vehicle, three tablets of suspected ecstasy were found.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on February 3, 2022, at 10:43 a.m.

