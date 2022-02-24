Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Pudding

While this is considered a dessert, you can have it as a side dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour



1/4 teaspoon salt3 cups 2% milk3 large eggs1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract8 ounces vanilla wafers (about 60 cookies), divided4 large ripe bananas, cut into 1/4-inch slices

Directions

-In a large saucepan, mix sugar, flour, and salt. Whisk in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

-In a small bowl, whisk eggs. Whisk a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-In an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish, layer 25 vanilla wafers, half of the banana slices and half of the pudding. Repeat layers.

-Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the pudding. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, remove wrap; crush remaining wafers and sprinkle over top.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

