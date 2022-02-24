Featured Local Job: Cook

The Clarion County Prison currently has an opening for Part-time Cook.

POSITION: Cook, Regular Part-Time, 56 hours per pay, (Saturday- Tuesday)

DEPARTMENT: County Prison, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $12.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: March 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform cook duties including preparing meals and participating in the preparation of food for the prison following sanitary and infection control policies and procedures. To oversee the care, custody, and control of the inmates assigned to kitchen duty.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Observe inmates’ activities in the kitchen and reports any unusual behavior or needs Conducts security checks of equipment and tools Opens, unlocks, and turns on all equipment Prepares and cooks food items and menu selections Cleans and washes food items and places items in appropriate utensils or storage containers Operates ovens, stoves, steam tables and other kitchen equipment as required Follows recipes and prepares meals Washes and cleans utensils, pots, pans, and kitchen equipment Assists with fire drills and any other special assignments Assists in taking food to various units within facility Performs Correctional Officer duties as assigned on an as-needed basis Attends meetings, training or in-services as required Performs other job-related duties as required

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervises in the care and custody of inmates assigned to kitchen duty.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives frequent to occasional instruction and some supervision from the Warden.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works in adequate workspace, lighting, and ventilation, but with fluctuations in temperatures Frequent exposure to noise and disruption and little stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Potential exposure to extreme heat, steam, burns, falls, or cuts Works in conditions of potential outbursts of disruptive behavior from inmates Subject to working shifts or on-call as schedule warrants

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to stand, walk for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of bending, twisting, stooping, pushing, pulling, and reaching as necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of the job Medium work, with frequent lifting/carrying of objects weighing up to fifty pounds Must have agility to be able to move frequently throughout the workday Must be able to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to read and follow simple standard recipes

QUALIFICATIONS (EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE):

Possess a high school diploma or the equivalent, plus the ability to read, follow instructions and lift fifty (50) pounds. Must be able to successfully acquire a certificate of training from the Department of Corrections.

One year of restaurant or institution kitchen experience preferred.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History clearance. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential functions of the job Must be able to read and follow instructions and to assist in training new employees or inmates Must be able to learn to operate and operate kitchen equipment safely and accurately Must possess the ability to maintain personal cleanliness Must possess the ability to learn methods and practices of food preparation and service Must possess the ability to follow and use quality control standards Must possess basic math skills and be able to weigh ingredients and prepare required food entrees and assist in recording stock and supplies

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.