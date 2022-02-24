Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett, a long time resident of the Franklin Area, passed away on the morning of February 21, 2022 at Wesbury United Methodist Community where she had been residing.

A daughter of V.J. Hanna and Hazel Foster Hanna, she was born in Franklin on April 2nd, 1926.

Frances was a 1944 Franklin High School Graduate.

She enjoyed reading, bingo, bus tours and traveling to see family and friends throughout the U.S., Canada, and Alice Springs, Australia.

In 1987, she retired as an RSA from Polk Center after 22 years of service.

Prior to that, she worked for many years at Loblaws.

Frances was a diehard Black and Gold Fan – Pirates, Steelers, and especially Penquins.

She would have the radio on in one room and the TV on in another room as not miss the action.

Surviving are her son, Robert L. Hazlett, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Franklin: daughter, Kay Hazlett Strassberger and her son-in-law, John of Williamsburg, VA. Grandchildren – Tina and JR Byrd of Boonsboro, MD, Ashley H. Flinchbaugh and her husband, Ian of Lakewood, NY, Tom and Amber Strassberger of Kathleen, GA, and Joe and Kim Strassberger of Virginia Beach, VA. Great Grandchildren, Eliza and Giana Byrd of Boonsboro, MD and Andrew, Julia and Matthew Strassberger of Virginia Beach, VA.

Also, surviving is her sister, Pauline Hoovler of Steamboat Springs, CO.

Deceased are her parents, V.J. and Hazel Foster Hanna; her brother, Richard Foster Hanna, Sr.; and sisters, Jean Dunlap and Leon Mae Hanna.

At her request there will be no public visitation or memorial service as she will be cremated.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA have been entrusted with her arrangements.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Frances’ Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

