FUN Bank Donates to Kirtland Cancer Foundation
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – If you’ve lived in western Pa. long enough, you’ll find two things to be very true; communities support local businesses and organizations with passion, and when someone is in need, those communities rally and lift them up.
As a hometown bank, with six locations throughout Clarion and Venango Counties, First United National Bank strives to achieve a consistent level of that same passion of giving back throughout each year. Just as they did in January 2021, the employees of The FUN Bank donated the funds collected from their January 2022 Dress Down & Donate campaign to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation.
In 2021, several FUN Bank customers asked if they could contribute to the employees’ donations, so the year-long campaign was opened up to the community as well, with the FUN Bank collecting “Change for Charity.” The monies collected from customers are added to the employee contributions to make one monthly donation to the pre-determined charity or organization.
On February 14th, 2022, Michele MacDonald, manager of the FUN Bank’s Franklin location, presented a check for $372.25 to Kathy O’Polka Horner from the Kirtland Cancer Foundation. The employees and customers recognize how important the mission of the Kirtland Cancer Foundation is and are humbled to be able to contribute again this year.
The Kirtland Cancer Foundation is based out of Franklin in Venango County, Pa. Founded in 2005 by the late Dr. Howard H. Kirtland III, a Board Certified Hematology Specialist in Venango County and his wife, the late Barbara G. Kirtland, the foundation “brought to fruition their dream to give back to the community by helping those individuals dealing with cancer. They realized there was a need to provide quick financial assistance to those undergoing cancer treatments,” according to the Foundation’s website.
The Foundation helps people in and around the Venango County area who need assistance to help alleviate the burden of financial obligations as they battle through cancer. Assistance can help with groceries, childcare, caregiving, counseling, rent, utilities, insurance, transportation, propane, partial funeral, auto repairs, medical supplies, and more.
The Foundation understands that financial burden can cause stress. and at times, delay treatments due to the patient trying to manage the costs of treatments combined with the cost of daily living.
The Foundation’s website states, “The Kirtland Cancer Foundation seeks to provide charitable assistance through a quick approval process allowing the patient and their families to focus on their cancer treatment.”
If you would like to donate to or learn more about the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, please visit their website at https://www.kirtlandcancerfoundation.org/ or visit their Facebook page, @kirtlandcancerfoundation.
The First United National Bank is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
