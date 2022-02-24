George Allen Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Annafred, WV on March 9, 1929 he was the son of the late George Allen and Daisy M. Runion.

George was raised by his grandparents, Charles D. Runion and Lizzy McCormick Runion in his early years.

George proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was a platoon leader and took great pride in overseeing and leading 54 soldiers.

Upon his discharge from the Army, he worked for a brief time in the coal mines of West Virginia.

He then started his own business as a door-to-door salesman, offering bakery goods and other items.

George came to Pennsylvania working as a route salesman for Meadville Bread.

He worked at Ward Bakery (Tip Top) in Franklin and became manager until the company closed.

Along with his bakery career, he operated a swimming pool business for nearly 10 years, installing in-ground pools and selling do it yourself kits.

George’s next venture came selling vehicles at Slater Ford-Mercury Inc., in Stoneboro for 20 years until his retirement in 1991.

During that time he was well-known in the surrounding area for his beloved pet cougar, Tawney whom he raised since a cub.

Together, they would do presentations at schools and for various organizations.

On Wednesday’s they could be seen driving around town in George’s truck and paying his weekly visits to WFRA Radio Station.

George and Tawney were a feature story on “Evening Magazine” with Liz Miles on KDKA.

Tawney passed in 1993 at the age of 17 and to this day, people would ask George about Tawney.

George had a great love of animals and enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors, going to flea markets and entertaining at his home.

He married the former Sue Crisman and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Von Allen of Utah and Susan Bosco of Florida and her family and two cats, Jester and Oreo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his beloved cat, Tawney; two domestic cats, Lucky and Markie and Collie dog, Becca.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday.

Funeral Services will be held privately after the visitation.

George will receive full military honors rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

George’s family would like to thank all the Nurses, Doctors and Caregivers for the comfort and care they provided to George.

The family asks those attending to please wear masks.

In honor of George’s love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

