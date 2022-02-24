Hearings Continued for Five Charged in Multi-County Drug Ring

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for the five charged for selling methamphetamine and heroin in Jefferson, Clarion, and Clearfield Counties were continued on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate preliminary hearings for the five individuals were continued on the morning of Wednesday, February 23:

– 42-year-old Melissa Su Lingenfelter, of Reynoldsville;

– 31-year-old Amanda Sue Wilkinson, of Sykesville;



– 44-year-old, of Clarion;– 47-year-old, of Smethport; and– 43-year-old, of Clearfield.

New hearings for the five are set for the morning of April 7 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.

Lingenfelter faces the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Consp To Vio 911b1, 911b2, 911b3, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (8 counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

Wilkinson and Geelen face the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Consp To Vio 911b1, 911b2, 911b3, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $60,000.00 and $100,000.00 monetary bail respectively, Wilkinson and Geelen remain lodged in Jefferson County Jail.

Lang faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

Unable to post $25,000 monetary bail, he remains lodged in Jefferson County Jail.

Waltmon faces the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Consp To Vio 911b1, 911b2, 911b3, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $60,000.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in Jefferson County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to criminal complaints filed in Judge Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, agents of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control identified a group of individuals who were obtaining and distributing controlled substances in and around Jefferson, Clearfield, and Clarion Counties.

Agents were able to determine that Melissa Lingenfelter, of Reynoldsville, Amanda Wilkinson, of Sykesville, David Lang, of Clarion, Elizabeth “Szuba” Geelen, of Smethport, and Marcus Waltmon, of Clearfield, communicate with each other and work together to obtain and distribute controlled substances, the complaint states.

In March of 2021, an agent of the Pa. Office of the Attorney General Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who provided information that Melissa Lingenfelter was selling methamphetamine. The C.I. stated that he/she was willing to assist law enforcement in purchasing methamphetamine from Lingenfelter by introducing the agent to Lingenfelter in an undercover capacity.

March 4, 2021 Undercover Drug Purchase

On March 4, 2021, the undercover agent met with the C.I. at a restaurant on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. At the direction of the undercover agent, the C.I. had contacted Lingenfelter and arranged for the undercover agent to purchase three “balls” of methamphetamine or approximately 11.4 grams for $500.00. Surveillance was established in the parking lot. The undercover agent purchased approximately 9.6 grams of methamphetamine from Lingenfelter for $500.00 in pre-recorded funds.

The suspected controlled substance was determined to be positive for methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

March 10, 2021 Undercover Drug Purchase

On March 10, 2021, the undercover agent again met with the C.I. to purchase approximately two grams of methamphetamine from Lingenfelter for $200.00. The details of the purchase were coordinated via electronic communication between Lingenfelter, the C.I., and the undercover agent. During the exchange, Lingenfelter stated that Amanda Wilkinson was her supplier for methamphetamine.

The suspected controlled substance was determined to be positive for methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

March 24 to March 25, 2021 Undercover Drug Purchase

Between March 24 and March 25, 2021, undercover agents were informed by the C.I. that he/she could assist in the purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine and four grams of heroin from Lingenfelter and Wilkinson. The C.I. contacted Lingenfelter via telephone and was informed that she was going to travel to Akron, Ohio, to meet her supplier then would meet with the C.I. and/or have to meet with David Lang to purchase the heroin and methamphetamine.

Between March 24, 2021, and March 25, 2021, the C.I. text messaged Wilkinson and asked for “4 grams H and an ounce of meth.” The C.I. also asked if she would be able to meet the C.I. and the undercover agent in Sykesville, Jefferson County. Wilkinson responded, “Yeppers that will be fine, and I messaged dude so he will have it ready.” The undercover agent knows “dude” to be Lang from previous conversations with Lingenfelter. The C.I. then related that … “He (Lang) feels bad he can’t go and Melissa (Lingenfelter) has to. Guess there was some emergency at work or wherever the guys are at.” The undercover agent believes the C.I. and Wilkinson were talking about having to conduct the Ohio trip instead of Lang.

On March 25, 2021, the C.I. received a text message from Lingenfelter, in line with the conversation that the C.I. had had with Wilkinson, which was a photograph of a small glass jar containing a white substance and an address on S. 7th Avenue in Clarion.

The C.I. contacted Lingenfeler and was told to meet with Lang for the heroin in Clarion County and then Wilkinson for the methamphetamine and the undercover agent was to provide $1,400.00 to Wilkinson for both the heroin and the methamphetamine

The C.I. and the undercover agent arrived at the 103 S. 7th Avenue residence in Clarion and observed Lang on the side porch of the residence. The undercover agent approached Lang and was asked by Lang if he was a friend of Amanda (Wilkinson) to which he confirmed. Lang then handed the undercover agent a rubber-banded plastic baggie containing a white substance. The undercover agent and the C.I. departed the residence.

The heroin was determined to be 3.96 grams of a mixture of both fentanyl and methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

The undercover agent and the C.I. then traveled to the Dollar General in Sykesville and parked. Wilkinson walked to the C.I.’s vehicle and entered the back seat. The undercover agent exchanged $1,400.00 with Wilkinson for methamphetamine and heroin.

The purchased methamphetamine was determined to be 25.52 grams, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

April 6, 2021 Undercover Drug Purchase

On April 6, 2021, the undercover agent was contacted by Lingenfelter and informed him, via electronic communication, that she was instructed by Wilkinson to provide the undercover agent with an additional 3.4 grams of methamphetamine since the prior purchase conducted on March 25, 2021, was less than one ounce as had been previously agreed upon. The undercover agent was directed to meet her at a truck stop on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. Lingenfelter met the undercover agent around 10:08 a.m., and she handed the undercover agent a small plastic baggie containing a crystalline substance.

The substance was found to be 3.06 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

April 7, 2021 Undercover Drug Purchase

On April 7, 2021, the undercover agent was in communication with Lingenfelter via electronic communication and coordinated the purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine for $1,000.00. During the communication, it was determined Lingenfelter would be traveling to multiple locations to pick up people and then would meet the undercover agent. She was surveilled to a residence in St. Marys in Elk County; she departed approximately two minutes later. She was surveilled to a hotel located in St. Marys where she and Wilkinson entered the hotel.

A short time later, Lingenfelter, Wilkinson, and Geelen exited the hotel entered an SUV and the three females were followed to a church located on Nichols Street in Clearfield, A white male, identified later in the investigation as Marcus Waltmon, was observed by an undercover agent entering the back of the vehicle. The vehicle left the area and traveled to a convenience store and then back to the church where the male exited the vehicle. The undercover agent observed Waltmon with a pipe utilized to smoke methamphetamine and putting what appeared to be methamphetamine in the pipe.

The vehicle then departed the area and traveled to a convenience store in Falls Creek to meet with the undercover agent. The undercover agent exited the undercover vehicle and entered the rear of Lingenfelter’s vehicle.

The undercover agent positively identified Wilkinson, Lingenfelter, and Geelen as the female occupants of the vehicle. The undercover agent and Lingenfelter made the exchange, official funds for a controlled substance.

The substance was tested and determined to be 27.90 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

April 27 2021 Undercover Drug Purchase

On April 27, 2021, the undercover agent obtained a contact number for Geelen from Lingenfelter. He contacted Geelen and coordinated a one-ounce purchase of methamphetamine from “her guy” (identified as Waltmon in Clearfield Borough).

The undercover agent arrived at the location and Geelen was observed by an undercover agent exiting the hotel and entering the undercover agent’s vehicle. The undercover agent and Geelen traveled to a church on Nichols Street in Clearfield, the location of the previous controlled purchase. The undercover agent’s vehicle was parked, and Geelen was observed exiting the vehicle and walking toward Nichols Street. Geelen met with Waltmon and then returned to the undercover agent’s vehicle. An exchange was made between Geelen and the undercover agent.

The controlled substances were determined to be 27.54 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Lingenfelter Interviewed

Lingenfelter was interviewed by the undercover agent and stated that she only “middle deals” and that she would do so for “Liz” and that she would drive her to meet her source in Clearfield who she only knew as “Rusty Riggs.” She would not provide any additional information.

Wilkinson Interviewed

Wilkinson was interviewed by the undercover agent and stated that she and Lingenfelter would meet with Liz Geelen and travel to Clearfield Borough, Clearfield County, to meet Rusty Riggs. Wilkinson believed this name to be a fake name as Geelen did not want Wilkinson or Lingenfelter to be able to cut her out.

Geelen Interviewed

Geelen was interviewed by Brookville Borough Police officers. She identified the male in Clearfield as Marcus Waltmon. Geelen stated that he was her source of supply and that she only provided the name Rusty Riggs to Wilkinson and Lingenfelter. Geelen confirmed his identification by providing his Facebook page which had been previously identified by the undercover agent as the suspected individual.

Drug Charges Filed in Judge Bazylak’s Office on February 9

According to court documents, charges against all five individuals were filed in Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

