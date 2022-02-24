Jean Marie Lander, 73, of Woodland Heights (Cranberry Township), died peacefully Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare.

She was born in New Bethlehem, Clarion County on February 28, 1948 to the late Herman and Maxine (Holden) Gathers.

She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

She was married in Clarion on August 1, 1997 to Marvin L. Lander, Sr., and he survives.

She and Marvin lived in Archdale, North Carolina for twenty-five years, and moved back to the Seneca area in 2020.

Jean loved flowers, gardening, and arranging flowers.

She also enjoyed crafts, needle-point, reading, and crossword puzzles.

In addition to her husband, Marvin, she is survived by two children: Terry Schmader and his wife Denise of Lucinda; and Heather Shreffler and her husband Matthew of Franklin; three step-children, Tricia Antonis and her husband Michael of Alexandria, Virginia, Ryan Simpson of Clarion, and Brady Simpson of San Diego, California.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Avery Schmader, Cameron Schmader, Danielle Hogue and her significant other Tyler, Trenton Hogue and his significant other Sarah, Alexsis Shreffler and her significant other Tyler, C.J. Shreffler and his significant other Malliah, Sara Lander and her fiancé Ryan Irwin, and Rebecca Lander; and two great-grandchildren (“her babies”), Nikolai and Remi Jean.

Also surviving are two brothers, John Gathers and his wife Sharon, and Larry Gathers and his wife Melinda; and several nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a step-son, Marvin Lander Jr.; a nephew, Justin Gathers; and a niece, Ashley Gathers.

There will be no visitation held.

A Celebration of her Life will be held for her family at a later date.

Her family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Oil City Healthcare for taking such good care of her for the past month.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284; or online at www.heart.org

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Jean’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

