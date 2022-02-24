Local Woman Battling Mysterious Illness

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Britaney Dunkle and her mother, Jill Bailey, have spent more time in hospitals over the past year than most people.

(Pictured above, from left: Britaney Dunkle and Jill Bailey. Photo submitted by Jill Bailey.)

Since February 11th of this year, Britaney has been at BHS Clarion Hospital. This is Britaney’s third stay at Clarion Hospital since she began suffering from an undiagnosed, rare, and progressive disease. Britaney has also been admitted multiple times to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, not to mention countless appointments and frequent ER visits at both Clarion and Pittsburgh over the past year.

Bailey explained that her 29-year-old daughter is suffering from a set of symptoms that include Parkinson-like tremors, ataxia, inability to speak, difficulty swallowing, and dementia. Britaney cannot walk without personal assistance and her wheeled walker. Outside the home, she needs a wheelchair.

She needs the assistance of feeding tubes to maintain nutrition and catheterization due to a neurogenic bladder. She has experienced seizure-like events and has had to undergo a lengthy list of tests, MRIs, treatments, and ongoing doctor visits which still have not identified the cause of her symptoms.

It was not always like this for Britaney. Before September 2020, she was living an active and healthy life in Baltimore.

“Britaney was always a socialite,” her mother described, “She loved to meet new people. She loved to travel and was very outgoing.”

A native of the Clarion area, Britaney attended many area schools, including Clarion Area and Keystone. She graduated from Franklin High School in 2012.

Soon after graduation, she moved out and lived on her own. With a group of ten friends, she rented an apartment in Ocean City, MD, for the summer in 2014, and bartended. She liked it so much she decided to stay there. Her mother said that she made enough money to cover the cost of her living expenses, pay off her car, and pay off her one semester of online college.

“She decided she really liked it there, so she stayed,” said Bailey. “When the other girls came back, she made friends down there and did pretty well for herself.”

After a couple of years of bartending in Ocean City, Britaney went back to college, this time set on pursuing a career in sales and marketing. She first attended Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, MD, and earned an associate’s degree in business. She was then accepted to Salisbury University, earning a bachelor’s in business marketing in 2019.

Immediately after graduating from college, she was hired by the company, Aerotek, in Baltimore, in a marketing position.

“She did so well her first year. She was top of her team. She was very competitive and would not allow anybody to surpass her own goals which required her to work so many long hours,” her mother said.

By the summer of 2020, work exhaustion caught up to Britaney, and per a doctor’s order, she took three weeks off work. She decided not to return to her previous company and found a less demanding position at a mortgage company instead.

“That’s when she started having her problems,” said Bailey. “Within day three of the job, this all started.”

In September, Britaney felt the first effects of her disease, including constant dizziness and restless sleep. The dizziness became debilitating by mid-October; Britaney eventually became unable to drive due to the dizziness, balance issues, and double vision but still managed to work remotely.

She saw several doctors at this time, including her primary care physician, therapeutic counselor, and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor who, after running several tests determined that the problems were not inner ear-related, then ordered an MRI and discovered multiple lesions on her brain.

The ENT referred Britaney to a neurologist who ordered another MRI and a spinal tap for various tests, which ruled out multiple sclerosis and other diseases. At this point, in November and December 2020, Britaney could not concentrate on her work due to severe dizziness and concentration issues. The first signs of ataxia manifested at about this time.

In January of 2021, Britaney was let go from her job due to multiple poor performance reviews. Her mother and stepfather helped her move back to Clarion, as she could no longer afford to live in Baltimore.

“Not only was it the physical health aspects, it was mental, too, because she was always at her best. She was always a go-getter looking for a challenge or opportunity and now she couldn’t be herself anymore because of the rapid progression of this disease,” said Bailey.

When Britaney returned to Clarion, her parents set her up with a neurologist at Allegheny General Hospital. Her ataxia and gait issues became increasingly worse, and by February, she needed assistance to walk, eventually resorting to the use of a cane. By late March, she was admitted to Allegheny General Hospital from March 30 to April 13 where she was treated with intravenous steroids and was admitted to in-patient rehabilitation.

Her condition deteriorated, however, and by May of 2021, Britaney could not walk without a wheeled walker. Soon after, she developed the neurogenic bladder, necessitating a Foley catheter.

“The running diagnosis at the time was autoimmune encephalitis,” her mother said. “This diagnosis was based on bloodwork sent to the Mayo Clinic specifically for an ‘autoimmune encephalitis panel.’ One of the antibodies came back just slightly elevated. That’s all they had to go on at the time. AGH did her second spinal tap during her stay at AGH in March and tested her spinal fluid for everything they could think of but nothing definitive came out of it.”

The list of treatments Britaney has received is long.

In May of 2021, she underwent IVIG treatment at Clarion Hospital, and although it produced an allergic reaction that landed her in the emergency room, she was able to complete the treatments. In June and July, she had plasmapheresis treatments and received Rituxan infusion. All three treatments were repeated in September of last year, along with in-patient rehab again, to no avail.

“In July, we almost thought it was helping. It’s not like it was getting better, but we thought it had plateaued. That was when she was getting the weekly plasmapheresis. When they moved her to bi-weekly plasmapheresis treatments, she just kind of spiraled downward. Looking back, we assumed it was the disease progressing, and the plasma exchange wouldn’t have mattered.”

After a bad September, Britaney was referred to Dr. Eric Lancaster, a neurologist at the University of Pennsylvania and an expert in autoimmune encephalitis.

“They had her scheduled for November,” said Bailey. “The week she was scheduled to see him, she tested positive for COVID, so they wouldn’t see her. We had to reschedule that appointment, and they couldn’t get her in sooner than January 28, 2022. I would say by Christmas, things were getting bad, and she was rapidly declining, with worsening behaviors of dementia.”

Bailey said it became harder for Britaney to articulate, and she exhibited sundowning behaviors and fits or “conniptions” to include agitation and at times, combativeness. She required one-on-one supervision and was in and out of Clarion Hospital through December. In January, she was again admitted to Allegheny General Hospital, where she had a feeding tube placed as it had become too hard to feed her manually.

The visit with Dr. Lancaster finally occurred on January 28th. Bailey said he definitively ruled out autoimmune encephalitis but did not offer any suggestions on where to go next. Britaney had a full genome study conducted in January, with the results recently arriving.

“The week of Valentine’s Day the results came back in,” said Bailey. “She had a positive gene mutation called CADASIL. We had a discussion with a geneticist who had referred these results to Britaney’s neurologist, and he didn’t feel that the CADASIL was definitive for the symptoms Britaney currently has.”

CADASIL, which stands for cerebral autosomal dominant arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy, is an inherited condition that causes stroke and other impairments.

“The neurologists at AGH-Pittsburgh don’t fully agree that CADASIL is responsible for her current condition and feel there’s more going on, but they don’t know what it is,” said Bailey. “The neurologists from Pittsburgh now have Britaney listed as having ‘Spinocerebellar Ataxia Syndrome’ which is more of a symptom than a diagnosis, but makes sense symptomatically.”

This is where Britaney is now. There is no diagnosis for her condition to date. Bailey said that the doctors at Clarion Hospital are proceeding to treat Britaney with the CADASIL diagnosis. Britaney’s doctors agreed that she is in need of palliative care moving forward.

Bailey said they are currently researching options for Britaney’s continued care plan upon discharge from Clarion Hospital, one of which could be a placement in a long-term, traumatic brain injury facility. However, they are also looking at in-home care due to availability issues at the TBI facilities.

In addition, a GoFundMe to help pay for Britaney’s continued plan of care has garnered 245 donations and over $18,000.00 as of the time of this article’s publication.

“It’s so hard for families to both take on the care of their family member, and at the same time try to complete these extensive multitude of waiver forms that require information that can be literally unattainable, then having to wait and wait for approval. It’s mind-blowing, not to mention trying to find placement with the staff shortages going on today. They make it so hard. There’s got to be a better way,” Bailey said.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.