Mary Jane Buchna, 85, of Oil City, PA, died Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie, PA.

Born Feb. 28, 1936 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Martin & Mary Malek Dolecki.

Mrs. Buchna graduated in 1953 from Oil City High School.

She first worked for Penn Rubber Automobile as a bookkeeper.

She then worked for Mellon Bank and Citizens Bank; and retired from PNC Bank as a customer service representative.

Mary Jane enjoyed her part time work for the Oil City School District as a cafeteria helper.

On October 4, 1958, she married George T. Buchna, who died in December 1996.

They were married at the Assumption B.V.M. Church in a ceremony performed by his uncle, the late Rev. Joseph Buchna.

Mary Jane is survived by her two sons, David Buchna & his wife Pattie of Edinboro, and John Buchna and his wife Christine of Lake City.

Three grandchildren: Courtney(and Craig) Schill of Butler, Mitchell Buchna of Burton, OH, and Jessica Buchna of Cranesville.

Special thanks to her nieces and traveling companions, Marlene and Mary Beth Dolecki, Nancy Stoyer and Janet Warholic, and to her caring neighbors Connie and Vern Weaver.

Mrs. Buchna was proud of her polish heritage and was a very active member of St. Joseph Parish.

She served as treasurer of the St. Joseph Rosary Society for 18 years, volunteered at St. Elizabeth Center and served on the bereavement committee for many years.

In March 2005, she was recognized as the St. Joseph Honoree for 2005. She was famous for her blueberry pies and desserts, favorites at the church festivals and bake sales.

Mrs. Buchna also enjoyed family trips, traveling with friends and family, monthly gatherings with her high school classmates and cooking for her family.

Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Saturday March 5 in St. Stephens Church 21 State St. Oil City, PA 16301.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church 35 Pearl Ave. Oil City, PA 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

