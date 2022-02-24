 

Michael Patton Advising: Preparing for Libor to Leave the Building

Thursday, February 24, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Preparing for Libor to Leave the Building.

The London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) — once called the world’s most important number — is an interest-rate benchmark that has influenced borrowing costs for consumers, businesses, and investors around the world since 1986.(1–2) It’s been quoted in five currencies (British pound, Swiss franc, Euro, Japanese yen, and U.S. dollar) from the daily submissions of bankers who estimate the rate they would charge to lend each other money.

Because Libor is based on quotes instead of actual transactions, it’s possible for participating banks to skew interest rates in their favor. A 2012 scandal exposed widespread market manipulation, and it’s believed that Libor played a role in worsening the 2008 financial crisis. As central banks slashed benchmark interest rates to help reduce borrowing costs and support the global economy, Libor rose instead.(3)

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Preparing-for-Libor-to-Leave-the-Building.c9847.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.

