Pierre Fortis was born in Algeria and raised in the Pyrenean South of France — the French Basque Country.

There, he married Annie Domergue and had three children with her.

Starting a career in the insurance business, he soon became director of the Landes region as well as the youngest insurance director in France.

He came to the USA with his family thanks to the help of an uncle who lived in California.

Trying to continue his insurance career there, he found out he didn’t like it and began his studies at UCLA where he eventually got a doctorate in French.

He loved his first teaching job as a professor at St Mary’s College but had trouble making ends meet.

An opportunity came to teach in Australia and after four years and an offer to teach at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, he returned to the USA.

He met Marie-José Echeverria at Bayonne’s Basque Museum.

They married soon afterwards and had a daughter.

Besides teaching French literature, he taught literature from Quebec and from French-speaking Africa.

But his favorite topic was French civilization.

A teacher to the bone, he liked to share his culture outside the classroom to whomever was interested: the friend, the stranger, the group at a party.

He was President of the Alliance Française de Clarion, PA, for 15 years.

He enjoyed talking about La Fayette, who with his French troops joined American forces in their fight for independence, and liked to say that, because of this and the U.S who saved France during WWII, America and France were bonded, no matter what.

He spent his retirement in Pennsylvania, and in Florida, where he had been living for the past three years.

An elegant and brilliant man with an astounding memory and unbreakable principles, he could also be funny, even goofy.

He was also kind and loving with family and friends.

His powerful personality made a friend and colleague say about him, “We truly thought he was eternal which in fact he is.”

He will be missed by his four children: Philippe Fortis, Olivier Fortis, Tammy Carter, and Maïa Fortis; and by his wife, Marie-José Fortis.

