Police: Local Man Behind Bars for Sexually Assaulting Young Child

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing criminal charges for the alleged sexual assault of a young child that occurred nearly 15 years ago.

According to court documents, the Pa. Office of Attorney General on February 23, 2022, filed criminal charges against 70-year-old Dennis Alan Carnahan.

The charges stem from the sexual assault of a child that was reported to State Police in Marienville on March 5, 2018.

According to a criminal complaint, a Marienville-based State Police Trooper conducted the initial investigation. The trooper learned that the victim, after turning 12, began experiencing behavioral problems and issues sleeping after recalling memories of being sexually assaulted by Dennis Carnahan.

The trooper learned that the sexual assaults occurred between the age of four and six in the Borough of Tionesta, Forest County, the complaint notes.

This investigation was referred to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by the Forest County District Attorney’s Office on or about February of 2020, the complaint indicates.

On February 5, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted, and follow-up interviews were held on November 8, 2021, and November 23, 2021.

The following alleged criminal acts of Dennis Alan Carnahan were described in the complaint:

– Carnahan performed oral sex on the victim when the victim was less than 13 years of age.

– Carnahan had the victim, who was less than 13 years of age at the time of the incident, perform oral sex on him.

– Between June 28, 2007, through October 31, 2011, Carnahan touched the victim who was less than 13 at the time of the incident.

– Between June 28, 2007, through October 31, 2011, Carnahan had the victim, who was less than 13 at the time of the incident, touch his penis.

– On or about June 28, 2007, through October 31, 2011, Carnahan had continuous sexual and/or inappropriate contact with the victim.

– On or about June 28, 2007, through October 31, 2011, Carnahan exposed his genitals to the victim.

– On or about June 28, 2007, through October 31, 2011, Carnahan introduced pornographic material to the victim.

– On or about December 7, 2010, through October 31, 2011, Carnahan introduced pornographic material to the victim and/or had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.

He was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, in front of Magisterial District Daniel L. Miller on the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption Of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1 (three counts)

Unable to post $150,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on March 8 with Judge Miller presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.