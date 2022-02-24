Polly S. Rupert, 80, of Strattanville, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022 at her home following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born on August 22, 1941 in Strattanville; a daughter of the late Ralph and Martha Reiter Guiher.

She married Arthur G. Rupert on August 2, 1959 and they shared 56 years of marriage together.

Art preceded her in death on November 21, 2015.

Polly drove school bus for the Haines’ for 27 years, hauling the Fisher and Strattanville kids to and from C-L School every day.

She had many funny stories to tell about her experiences as a school bus driver.

She was famous among her family for her apple dumplings and homemade noodles.

Polly had a great love for animals and cared for a colony of feral cats for many years, having each one spayed and neutered one by one.

She will be remembered and missed every day by her daughter, Vicki Johnson of Fisher and her son, Scott Rupert of Strattanville.

Polly was known as “Gram” to her grandchildren, Lacy Johnson of New Bethlehem, Raleigh Johnson and Zhiyi Wu of Ellicott City, MD, Jesse Werner of Strattanville, and Zora Mercer and her husband, Mikey, of New Bethlehem; and great granddaughter, Peyton Mercer of New Bethlehem.

Polly is also survived by her sons-in-law, Dick Johnson of Auburn, NY and Chuck Werner of Strattanville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Polly was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Werner; her son, Rusty Rupert; and her sister, Peggy Wyman.

Polly’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Polly’s caregivers, Deb Slaugenhaupt of Strattanville, Gerry “Hunny” Smith of New Freedom, and the Clarion Forest VNA for their expediential care and support for Polly.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Polly’s wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Polly’s name to Clarion Paws, PO Box 804, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.