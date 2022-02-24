Say What?!: ‘Twosday’ Baby Born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in Delivery Room 2

NORTH CAROLINA – A North Carolina hospital said one family had an “extra special ‘twosday'” when a baby was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 – in delivery room 2.

The Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington said in a Facebook post that Judah Grace Spear was born Tuesday — which was known as “twosday” online due to the February 22 date being stylized as 2/22/22 — at 2:22 a.m. in the facility’s labor and delivery room 2.

