School Closings and Delays for Friday, February 25, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, February 25, 2022

Updated: 6:08 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022

ONE-HOUR DELAY

Creative Kids – Pre-K has a 10:00 a.m. start; Childcare is open as normal.

TWO-HOUR DELAY

AAUB Nursery and Preschool

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

Armstrong School District

Brockway Area School District

Brookville Area School District

Christ Dominion Academy, two-hour delay and no Kindergarten.

Christian Life Academy

Clarion Area School District

Clarion County Career Center – Staff Report at 9:00 a.m.

Clarion-Limestone Area School District

Clearfield Area School District

Clearfield Career & Technology Center

Corry Area School District

Cranberry Area School District

Crawford Central School District

Crawford County Career and Technical Center

Curwensville Area School District

DuBois Christian Schools

Franklin Area School District

Jeff Tech

Johnsonburg Area School District

Kane Area School District

Karns City Area School District

Keystone School District

Lenape Technical School

Moniteau School District

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School

North Clarion County School District

Oil City Area School District

Penncrest School District

Punxsutawney Area School District

Punxsutawney Christian School

Rainbow Connection Preschool-Meadville

Ridgway Area School District

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

Slippery Rock Area School District

St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa,

St. Marys Area School District

Titusville Area School District

Union School District

Valley Grove School District

Venango Technology Center

Warren County School District

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Bigler Head Start, Classes 3, 4, 5, 55 – Flexible Instruction Day

Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 56 – Flexible Instruction Day

Coalport Head Start Classes 11, 12 – Flexible Instruction Day

DuBois Head Start Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Flexible Instruction Day

Harmony Area School District – Virtual Only

Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning

CLOSED

Forest Area School District

Penn State – DuBois – Only essential employees to report.

Indiana Co. Head Start

COMMUNITY

Clearfield County Area on Aging – Home Delivered Meals Cancelled-Use Blizzard Boxes; Centers for Active Living Closed

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

