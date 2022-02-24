 

Crews Battle Structure Fire in Knox

Thursday, February 24, 2022 @ 03:02 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

884A88E1-C9D3-4A28-94F2-FD07FCC58611KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the Knox area on Thursday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The structure is located at the intersection of JB Knight Road and Route 338 in Knox.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the fire was called in at 1:41 p.m.

The home sustained major damage.

Specific details on the fire have not been released.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

