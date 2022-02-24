 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Thursday, February 24, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:58 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
358 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Punxsutawney, Butler, Indiana, Coshocton, New Philadelphia, Grove City, Tionesta, Carrollton, Kittanning, Malvern, Ford City, Oil City, Clarion, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Dover, New Castle, Ellwood City, Hermitage, Salem, Brookville, and Franklin
358 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

