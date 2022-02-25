A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11am. Temperature falling to around 27 by 5pm. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain showers after 1pm, mixing with snow after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

