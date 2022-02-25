 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11am. Temperature falling to around 27 by 5pm. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain showers after 1pm, mixing with snow after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.