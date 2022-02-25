 

UPDATE: Crews Respond to Paint Twp. House Fire

Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 01:02 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

789935BD-11F2-4E00-A444-35F5804D69DEPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews on Friday afternoon responded to the scene of a house fire in Paint Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received at 12:07 p.m. regarding a structure fire at 269 McClain Watson Road, in Paint Township.

Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The Clarion County Coroner was also dispatched.

Crews remained on the scene as of 6:00 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

