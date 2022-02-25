UPDATE: Crews Respond to Paint Twp. House Fire

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews on Friday afternoon responded to the scene of a house fire in Paint Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received at 12:07 p.m. regarding a structure fire at 269 McClain Watson Road, in Paint Township.

Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The Clarion County Coroner was also dispatched.

Crews remained on the scene as of 6:00 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.