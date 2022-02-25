Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

The cream cheese helps create the rich, melt-in-your-mouth taste of these perfect cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

3 ounces cream cheese, softened



1 cup sugar1 large egg yolk1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon almond extract2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon baking sodaTinted frosting, coarse sugar, and/or colored sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and extracts. Combine the flour, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or until easy to handle.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. cookie cutter. Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375° for 8-10 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Cool for 2 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Decorate as desired.

